Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

