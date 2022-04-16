Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,958,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $120.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

