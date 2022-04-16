Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mplx by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

