Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

