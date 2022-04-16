Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

