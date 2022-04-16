Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

