Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,235,858. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

