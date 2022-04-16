Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

