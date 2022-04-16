Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

