Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

