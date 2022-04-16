Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

