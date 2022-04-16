Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to report $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Shell reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $10.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.43.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. Shell has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $179,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $302,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $13,509,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

