Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of SHG opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
