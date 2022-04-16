Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of SHG opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.