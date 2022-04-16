Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Increases By 53.3%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIB. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $29,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.92. 152,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,863. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 67.87%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

