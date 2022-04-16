Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 51.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,284. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.