Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 58.2%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,877,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $480,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

