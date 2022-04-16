Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Expands By 100.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

