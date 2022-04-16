Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 51.0%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

COE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 71,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.72. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.