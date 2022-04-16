Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 58.2%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $82.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $1.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

