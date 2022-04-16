Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Drops By 38.4%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CompX International stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.66. 6,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331. CompX International has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About CompX International (Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

