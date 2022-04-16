Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Declines By 41.4%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

PMOIF remained flat at $$6.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

