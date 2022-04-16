Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Declines By 41.4%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
PMOIF remained flat at $$6.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (PMOIF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.