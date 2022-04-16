Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 37.3%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IPCIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

