Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Grows By 97.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MFCSF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

