Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Decreases By 63.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

