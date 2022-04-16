Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Drops By 56.5%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 3,635,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group (Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and frontline workers, as well as provides digital health platform and therapeutics; and mental health solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.