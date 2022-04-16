Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Decreases By 43.1%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 161,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. Naspers has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

