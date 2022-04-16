Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases By 97.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. 52,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,866. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

