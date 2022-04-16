Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Increases By 74.8%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

PLBC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.59. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

