Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expands By 89.3%

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 317,138 shares of company stock worth $2,287,115,288 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

RWAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

