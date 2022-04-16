Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Decreases By 41.7%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $$0.63 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

SHERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Sherritt International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

