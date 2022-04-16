Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Grows By 90.9%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $83,435.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $213,041. Corporate insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,964. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

The OLB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.