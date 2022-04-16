Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Rises By 179.7%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 179.7% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $33.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.