Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.