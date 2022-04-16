Sigma Planning Corp Buys 542 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

