Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

