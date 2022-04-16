Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

