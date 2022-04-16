Sigma Planning Corp Sells 622 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

