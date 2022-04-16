Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,053 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.44 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

