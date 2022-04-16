Sociall Price Tops $0.0040 (SCL)

Sociall (SCL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Sociall coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $66,752.71 and $60.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00103741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

