Solanium Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.24 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Solanium has a total market cap of $26.24 million and $1.56 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

