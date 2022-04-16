SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.81.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $300.66 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

