Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,892 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.46.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.