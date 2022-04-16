S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $8.72 on Friday, hitting $387.59. 2,404,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

