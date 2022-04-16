Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Down 18% This Week

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $558,212.20 and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00023643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.