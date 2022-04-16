Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

