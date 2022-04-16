SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $85,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 650,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

