Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley Sells 1,237 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $17,058.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,101.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

