Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,833,252. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

