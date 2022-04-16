Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

