Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.